Airport managment holds Environmental Control Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad airport management held Environmental Control Committee meeting followed by Eid ul Azha Centric Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) Awareness Campaignc informed CAA HQ spokesman on Friday.

The 15th ECC meeting was held at IIAP to highlight and discuss various aspects related to flight safety around Airport and particularly bird hazard in view of Eid ul Azha, he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Airlines, GHAs, District Administration (AC Fatheh Jang and AC RWP Cantt), police and various sections of Civil Aviation Authority. It was also decided that Cooperation of District Administration and police will also be sought in the launching of public awareness campaign on this hazard in different areas around Islamabad airport before Eid. In addition to bird hazard, LASER Light and Drone flying incidents, structure free zones around Airport etc. also came under discussion.