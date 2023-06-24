Saturday, June 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Airport managment holds Environmental Control Committee meeting

Israr Ahmad
June 24, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 ISLAMABAD- Islamabad airport management held Environmental Control Committee meeting followed by Eid ul Azha Centric Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) Awareness Campaignc informed CAA HQ spokesman on Friday.

The 15th ECC meeting was held at IIAP to highlight and discuss various aspects related to flight safety around Airport and particularly bird hazard in view of Eid ul Azha, he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Airlines, GHAs, District Administration (AC Fatheh Jang and AC RWP Cantt), police and various sections of Civil Aviation Authority. It was also decided that Cooperation of District Administration and police will also be sought in the launching of public awareness campaign on this hazard in different areas around Islamabad airport before Eid. In addition to bird hazard, LASER Light and Drone flying incidents, structure free zones around Airport etc. also came under discussion.

Repair of damaged water supply line on University road started

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1687497255.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023