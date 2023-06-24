Saturday, June 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Building bridges  

June 24, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been on the decline for the past decade. While both countries had apprehensions about each other, in recent years, the relationship between the two countries has been slowly patching up.Both countries will greatly benefit from a cordial relationship. I think the governments of both countries should work towards forming a mutual understanding so that the citizens may live peacefully and with a sense of security. We should take a liberal approach to the issues between us.

JUBEL D’CRUZ,

India.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1687497255.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023