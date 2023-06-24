Building bridges  

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been on the decline for the past decade. While both countries had apprehensions about each other, in recent years, the relationship between the two countries has been slowly patching up.Both countries will greatly benefit from a cordial relationship. I think the governments of both countries should work towards forming a mutual understanding so that the citizens may live peacefully and with a sense of security. We should take a liberal approach to the issues between us.

JUBEL D’CRUZ,

India.