Cakes & Bakes head receives CEO Excellence Award 2023

LAHORE-Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has congratulated Muhammad Usman on receiving the CEO Excellence Award 2023 organized by the CEO Club Pakistan.

The star-studded evening was held at the Governor’s House Punjab where Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman distributed the awards among top CEOs of different companies of the country.

Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer and Abdul Wadood Alvi in a joint message congratulated Muhammad Usman, CEO of Cakes & Bakes, on receiving this prestigious award. They said that Muhammad Usman has promoted top-quality baking products through his organization. CEOs of more than 100 companies, chairmen, directors, business leaders and entrepreneurs attended the event.