Climate protesters aim to bring London to a halt

London-Slow-moving climate protesters have become a daily sight on London’s streets, undeterred by the honking horns of irate motorists, personal insults and even arrest. “No more extraction of fossil fuels,” Peter Lippiett shouts through a loudspeaker over the noise of the traffic at one recent demonstration. Alongside the elderly Anglican vicar are a dozen or so other activists from the Just Stop Oil movement, bringing traffic to a standstill in the British capital. A man on the pavement makes an obscene gesture towards them as he passes but it takes a lot more to put the protesters off. Their aim is straightforward: cause as much disruption as possible to publicise their cause and put pressure on the government, even if it means public anger and being detained by the police. Just Stop Oil has repeatedly hit the headlines with its high-profile direct-action protests, such as disrupting Premier League football matches and sporting events, to publicise their cause.