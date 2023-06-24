CM inaugurates football ground, community centre at Ibrahim Hyderi

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the football ground and community center Ibrahim Hyderi constructed with the help of World Bank for Rs1.9 billion. Ibrahim Hyderi, a historical town located along the seashore has been rejuvenated with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art football ground, an upgraded community center, and the implementation of various infrastructure developments.

Those, who were present on the occasion include Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, MNA Agha Rafiullah, MPA Mehmood Alam Jamote and others. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this initiative was part of the government’s commitment to enhance the welfare of the youth and prioritize the development of future generations, encouraging their active participation in healthy activities and fostering their contributions towards the progress of the country. He said that the remarkable upgrades in Ibrahim Hyderi Village were made possible through the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP), which aimed at uplifting the entire town, accommodating its dense population. “The comprehensive project included the reconstruction of new arterial roads such as Omar Colony Road, the enhancement of main roads and neighborhood connecting streets, and the development of open community spaces into better congregating places,” the CM said adding that these improvements have not only provided better connectivity but have also created attractive spaces for the local community to gather and socialize.

The project also focused on improving the functionality of the football ground, enabling night-time playing capacity by installing new floodlighting towers and energy-efficient LED lights. Additionally, the construction of two access gates and landscaping enhancements have greatly improved the outlook of the area, while the paving of parking surfaces has enhanced parking convenience and eliminated dust accumulation in the locality.

To cater to the needs of the community, the project included the establishment of an equipment room for electrical appliances, a pavilion with benches, and the use of tiles in rooms and restrooms under the pavilion. The existing stadium on both sides was also retrofitted to increase their capacity, ensuring a better spectator experience for sporting events.

Furthermore, a new ceremony platform with a granite tile surface was developed, providing an elegant space for trophy presentations and other ceremonial activities.

The KNIP project placed significant emphasis on infrastructure resilience, incorporating a comprehensive stormwater drainage system to mitigate the impact of heavy rains. The entrances to the upgraded facilities have been enhanced with new gates and aesthetically pleasing flower beds, offering an inviting and pleasant experience to visitors. The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his admiration for the successful completion of these enhancements, commending the KNIP team’s dedication and hard work. He reiterated the government’s commitment to uplift the living standards of the local population and urged the public to have confidence in the administration’s sincere efforts to serve the nation. He said that the inauguration of these upgraded facilities in Ibrahim Hyderi Village not only fulfills the promises made by the government to the public but also signifies a significant step towards creating a thriving and inclusive community.