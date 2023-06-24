CPO visits Kohsar police station

Islamabad-Following the special order of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar paid a visit to Kohsar police station, a police public relation officer said on Friday.

He said that, during the visit, CPO Law and Order reviewed the steps taken for the facilities of police personnel and public. SDPO Kohsar Abdullah Shehryar and Officer Incharge police station Kohsar Shafqat Faiz were also present. During the visit, he also met with the staff of Kohsar police station and received a briefing on all administrative matters.

CPO Law and Order also checked the lock up and records and visited the different rooms and mess and issued directions to senior officers, stating that more steps should be taken to improve the quality of the mess.

“The quality of food at the mess should be improved in accordance with prescribed hygienic standards, and residential facilities for police officials should also be ensured,” he said.

He also checked attendance records on the front desk, biometric system and instructed for correct completion. He appreciated the officials for entering the 100% percent citizen’s record in Hotel eye software.

He further said that the welfare of police personnel is among the top priorities of the Islamabad capital police. He further directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active and the problems faced by citizens should be resolved on priority basis, he maintained.