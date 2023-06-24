Cricketing Conundrum

Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming World Cup remains uncertain as the foreign ministry has now stepped in, stating that it is “evaluating all aspects” of the issue. First, there was the back and forth regarding the Asia Cup Hybrid Model not too long ago under the Najam Sethi administration, and now the political stakeholders have come into the picture, further complicating matters. Of course, a lot of these issues arose in the first place due to the BCCI’s bullying tactics, but to once again find ourselves going in circles after an agreement was reached is frustrating for both the players and the fans.

Pakistan and India have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade with bilateral cricket stalled between the South Asian neighbours due to soured political relations. It is unfortunate to see how these two cricketing giants have barely competed against each other, and it is something that has left the fans dejected, not to mention the loss in revenues as an opportunity cost. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is right in saying that politics should not be mixed with sports. Pakistan has always been supportive of promoting cricket between the two countries, but New Delhi has time and again chosen to put politics first.

As per the statement put out by the Foreign Office, it is evaluating various dimensions of Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup, including the security situation for Pakistani cricketers. In due course, the Foreign Office is expected to share its assessment with the PCB. Doubts over Pakistan’s participation has meant that the dates and venues for the World Cup are yet to be confirmed with just over three months left before the start of the tournament. However, following the ICC team’s recent visit to Pakistan, the impression was given that things have been sorted out regarding the upcoming Asia Cup, World Cup, and Champions Trophy tournament, and that Pakistan will be visiting India for the mega ODI championship.

At the same time, the shuffling of top management within the PCB has not helped matters, and a lot of this confusion also comes down to how internal politics in the country influences the decision making of the PCB. The recent statements put out by the new PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf regarding the Hybrid Model only further added to the confusion, and with this latest intervention by the Foreign Office, it appears that we are stuck in a loop. The hope is that these issues are ironed out at the earliest, because it would be a travesty if the Pakistani team loses out on competing for the biggest trophy in the game.