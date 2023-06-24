Depleting Reserves

With another $514 million paid out, the State Bank’s reserves saw a further drop this week, now standing at $8.86 billion. It is indeed a precarious situation, but the issue remains the same as it ever was. Unless the government manages to secure funding from the IMF or through other sources, the end of the year will see Pakistan default and be unable to pay for its current debt servicing commitments. This will be a problem because it will make us unable to secure financing in the future and thus the current stagnation that we are facing will get much worse.

A default brings about issues such as high inflation and with businesses unable to produce, unemployment also rises. All of these factors are already present in the economy at some level, but with a default hyperinflation and much higher levels of employment will become a more serious threat.

One could even argue that the near-complete clampdown on imports is already a vision of what a default would look like—naturally with no means to pay for imports, Pakistan would be unable to trade in global markets. But in reality, a default would also lead to a failure to import core commodities such as oil and gas, which would mean that we would not be able to meet our energy needs either.

The government has expressed a willingness to look for external financing time and again, but these efforts have been woefully inadequate so far. At this point, all the focus is on avoiding the dreaded default, but there is no consideration of the damage being wrought on the economy as a result—factors such as high inflation do not disappear overnight even if the economy takes a miraculous turn. The key questions that remain are—how much is the government willing to damage the economy to avoid a default, and how much longer till this strategy of attrition completely depletes the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves?