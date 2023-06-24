ECC gives go-ahead to 32,000MT sugar export within 60 days

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday has allowed to export the sugar quota of 32,000MT within 60 days with effect from 12th June onwards.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC considered and approved a summary of Ministry of Commerce regarding the extension of period for export of sugar quota by sugar mills in Sindh and allowed them to export the remaining sugar quota of 32,000 MT within 60 days with effect from 12th June onwards in accordance with the Sindh High Court decision.

The ECC also considered a summary of Ministry of Railways for Provision of additional funds in Grant in Aid to Pakistan Railways for discharge of pending liabilities including salaries and pensions of the staff. It was decided that an additional grant-in-aid of Rs. 2.5 billion may be released to address the shortfall in order to ensure the continuation of operations without interruption.

The ECC considered and approved the technical supplementary grants (TSGs) of Rs 250 billion as TSG in favor of Finance Division for Ways & Means Advances Availed by Provinces for expenditures incurred in excess of the allocated budget and the likely future requirements of the provinces during CFY and Rs 3.628 billion as TSG in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of development schemes in all provinces.

The ECC has also approved Rs 172.001 million as TSG in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for ERE liabilities, Rs 1200 million as TSG in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of 16 development schemes and Rs 1238 million as TSG in favor of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for fulfillment of GoP’s commitment to fund Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited’s obligatory contribution in the Reko-Diq Project for FY 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.