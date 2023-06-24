Saturday, June 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

England add teenage spinner Ahmed to squad for second Ashes Test

Agencies
June 24, 2023
Sports

LONDON - England spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the Ashes squad for the second Test against Australia at Lord’s next week as cover for Moeen Ali who was nursing a finger injury in the first match, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Friday. Ahmed, 18, has played one Test for England when they beat Pakistan in December 2022 in Karachi, where he became the youngest bowler in men’s test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut. The second test begins on Wednesday with Australia leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match by two wickets at Edgbaston earlier this week. England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1687497255.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023