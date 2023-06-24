PTI's Noorul Haq Qadri booked for inciting public against state

A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri for allegedly inciting public against state institution.

The case has been registered in Landi Kotal on a complaint filed by a resident of Jamrud on June 22. The complainant has sought action against the former minister for inciting unrest.

The development comes as the several PTI leaders are facing multiple cases registered against them following the May 9 chaos when the enraged protesters of the party attacked military properties and memorials after the party chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Following the incident, a number of leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi, has quit the PTI while condemning the politics of confrontation.