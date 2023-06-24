Saturday, June 24, 2023
Expats can play key role to pull country out of economic crisis: Tessori

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the overseas Pakistanis can play a significant role to pull the country out of the prevailing crisis. 

This was stated by him while speaking during a reception organized by him in honour of consul generals’ of various countries in Karachi.

Kamran Tessori said this was high time for all countrymen living abroad to come forward for playing key role to tackle the economic crisis confronted by the country. The Governor of Sindh further stated that overseas Pakistanis through their remittance can not only stabilize their families, their native areas but also the national economy. 

Governor inaugurates ‘2nd Bachat Expo’

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday inaugurated a three-day 2nd Bachat Expo here at Expo Centre, which will continue till June 25.

The Governor after the inauguration reviewed the prices of essential commodities at the expo. He said that people could get essential items at this expo at concessional prices. The availability of sacrificial animals at the expo at concessional prices was appreciated. The Governor said I.T. courses test would be conducted after Eidul Adha.

Repair of damaged water supply line on University road started

OUR STAFF REPORT

