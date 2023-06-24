Export of sport goods up 12.75pc to $370.53m in 11 months  

ISLAMABAD - The export of sport goods from the country witnessed an increase of 12.75 percent during the eleven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding months of last year. The country exported sport goods worth $370.532 million during July-May (2022-23) as opposed to the export of $328.632 million during July-May (2021-22), showing growth of 12.75 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 28.19 percent, surging from $169.634 million last year to $217.451 million during the current year. The gloves exports, however, dropped by 11.29 percent by going down from $69.759 million last year to $61.886 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed. Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 2.19 percent to $91.196 million from $89.239 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 3.27 percent in May 2023 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year. The sports goods exports in May 2023 were recorded at $31.763 million against exports of $32.836 million in May 2022. During the period under review, the export of footballs witnessed an increase of 21.79 percent. However, the export of gloves and all other sports products declined by 38.01 and 27.41 percent respectively. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods also witnessed a nominal decrease of 2.74 percent during May 2023, in contrast to the exports of $32.658 million in April 2023, the PBS data revealed.