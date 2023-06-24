Saturday, June 24, 2023
Gold price declines

June 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,500 and was sold at Rs 217,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs 218,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,285 to Rs 186,043 from Rs 187,328 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 170,539 from Rs 171,718, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. 

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market declined by $10 to $1919 from $1929, the association reported.

