Govt keen to support  resilient economic  development: Romina

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Romina Khurshid Alam said the government was keen to support a resilient economic development agenda and strengthen progress on climate change, energy efficiency, transition, and gender equality.

She was addressing a policy dialogue on Pakistan’s Post-Budget Economic Outlook, organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute in collaboration with Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs and Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) here, a news release said.

SAPM Romina Khurshid Alam urged for strengthening partnerships in South Asia through consortiums as populations in the region are among the biggest victims of climate change.

She stressed, “Our economy must undergo reform so that it can be resilient in the face of recent and future climate disasters wreaking havoc in the country.”

The developing countries in South Asia, confronted with climate disasters do not need aid but trade and added that regional connectivity and cooperation are the answer to development challenges in the region, she added.

Coordinator to Prime Minster of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal said that the government had to present a realistic not an election budget that could be carried further.

It focuses on the agriculture, IT and SME sectors with a realistic growth of 3.5% after stakeholder consultation and considering growth drivers.

In the last 16 months, the government has not taken populist decisions but rather focused on reforms like bringing retail businesses into the tax net, rebasing the electricity and gas tariffs, and the fiscal deficit has been reduced compared to last year.

He said that the Charter of Economy is the right plan, and PDM parties are already discussing it. He urged for collective wisdom and kickstarting reforms including privatization, managing of imports etc.

He stressed that we need to look inside, increase revenues, cut expenditures, and manage the macro-factors that are halting the much-needed reforms.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI said that the current budget surprisingly is not a populist one and shows the commitment to bringing the IMF program back on track.

