Saturday, June 24, 2023
Haris to captain Shaheens in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Haris to captain Shaheens in ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup
OUR STAFF REPORT
June 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team 15-match ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from 14 to 23 July. The squad will assemble at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore following Eid Al Adha holidays on Monday, 3 July, for a week-long training camp before the team’s arrival in Colombo on 12 July. 

Shaheens, who are the defending champions, are clubbed with India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka A in Group A, while Group B includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and United Arab Emirates. The top-two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals, followed by the final. Shaheens will open their campaign against Nepal on 14 July, followed by matches against India A on 16 July and Sri Lanka A on 18 July. 

Haris, 22 years old, has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and nine T20Is, and will lead Shaheens for the first time. Other international players in the squad are: Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2 Tests, 14 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Sahibzada Farhan (3 T20Is), Saim Ayub (8 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Tayyab Tahir (3 T20Is). 

OUR STAFF REPORT

