Hasaranga’s five-for lifts Sri Lanka to thwart Oman in CWC Qualifier

BULAWAYO-Wanindu Hasaranga decimated Oman batters with a ruthless five-wicket haul before Dimuth Karunaratne’s half-century propelled Sri Lanka to a perfect 10-wicket victory in the ongoing Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier.

Putting Oman into bat first, Sri Lankan bowlers put on a dominant show to bundle them out for a meagre 98-run total as Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a sensational five-wicket haul. Oman, who were unbeaten in their opening two matches of the CWC Qualifier, came face to face with Sri Lanka and felt the wrath of the former champions and Asia Cup winners.

Batting first in the 11th match of the tournament, Oman’s batting lineup failed completely and could only accumulate 98 runs before bundling out in the 31st overs. All-rounder Ayaan Khan offered some resistance with a gutsy 41 off 60 deliveries while opening batter Jatinder Singh (21) was the other valuable contributor to Oman’s total, who had an overall dismal show with the bat.

Besides the two, none of their batters could make significant contributions while eight of them even failed to make it to the double digits. Wanindu Hasaranga led the bowling attack for Sri Lanka with 5/13 while Lahiru Kumara returned with 3/22. Kasun Rajitha, on the other hand, made one scalp.

Set to chase a modest 99, Sri Lankan openers put on an unbeaten and match-winning 100-run partnership and steered their side to a statement 10-wicket victory with 210 balls to spare over spirited Oman. Dimuth Karunaratne was the core aggressor of the unbeaten partnership as he top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 51-ball 61 which featured eight boundaries. His opening partner Pathum Nissanka played an anchoring role and remained not out on 37. He faced 39 balls and smashed five boundaries. The dominant 10-wicket victory lifted Sri Lanka to the top of the Group B standings of the CWC Qualifier with four points in two matches and are followed by Oman with as many points in three matches.

RICHIE BERRINGTON, BOWLERS LEAD SCOTLAND TO CWC QUALIFIER WIN OVER UAE

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington led from the front amid his side’s dominant 111-run victory over the UAE in the 12th match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier.

After being put into bat first, Scotland piled up 282/8 despite a shaky start, thanks to a sensational century by their skipper Richie Berrington, who smashed nine boundaries and three sixes on his way to a 136-ball 127. Besides him, Michael Leask (41) and Mark Watt (44) also batted well. Junaid Siddique led the bowling attack for the UAE with 3/49 followed by Ali Naseer’s 2/37. Set to chase 283, the UAE’s batting lineup faltered and could only raise 171 runs before being bundled out in the 36th over. Skipper Muhammad Waseem played well and struck 36 off 57 balls while Basil Hameed and Karthik Meiyappan contributed with 30 and 23 runs respectively. Safyaan Sharif clinched 4/20 and Chris Sole 3/37.