Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike

London-Hospital doctors in England on Friday announced the longest strike in the history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), in an ongoing row over pay.

Junior doctors -- those below consultant level -- will walk out for five days from 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on July 13 until the same time on July 18, the British Medical Association said. The stoppage -- just after the NHS marks its 75th anniversary -- follows a 72-hour strike this month in opposition to the government’s refusal to budge on its offer of a five-percent pay increase. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said the new strike was “extremely disappointing”. “It puts patient safety and our efforts to cut waiting lists at risk,” he told reporters, insisting the government’s offer was “fair and reasonable”. But medics say they have seen a 26-percent pay cut in real terms in the last 15 years, as salaries have failed to keep pace with inflation. They want pay restored to 2008-2009 levels but the government says this would mean an average pay award of about 35 percent this year and is too costly.