Saturday, June 24, 2023
IESCO observes 2-hour power load-management  

APP
June 24, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is observing two-hour power load-shedding across its region due to gap in demand and supply.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the company was getting 2700 MW against total demand of 2,832 MW. As per the available quota, power load management of two hours was being carried out in IESCO region, he said in a statement issued here Friday.

He said complaints of tripping have also witnessed an increase due to harsh weather conditions. However, all operation teams were vigilant and active to address consumer’s complaints, he said. The consumers could lodge their complaints in their respective area complaint office or on helpline 118.

