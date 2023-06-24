Saturday, June 24, 2023
Irrigation Minister writes letter to Fed Govt about water shortage

STAFF REPORT
June 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has contacted the federal government regarding shortage of water in Sindh  and asked to stop transfer of water from the Indus River to the Chishma Jhelum Link Canal (CJ Canal). In a letter addressed to the Federal Minister of Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Shah, the irrigation minister said on the one hand, water was being stored in water reservoirs, while on the other hand, water was being released to Cheshma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjand canals, as a result of which there would be a severe water shortage in the province. Due to water shortage, the provincial agriculture economy  would be affected, Jam Khan Shoro cautioned. After holding meeting over water shortage in the province here on Friday, the minister wrote a letter to Federal Water Resource Minister  for taking notice of the matter. Jam Khan Shoro said that at present Sindh was facing 39 percent water shortage. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) must resolve water shortage issues of Sindh and Balochistan simultaneously, the minister demanded.

