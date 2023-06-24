Islamabad police book Jamia Hafsa prinicipal, 125 others under terrorism and mutiny charges

Rawalpindi-The Islamabad capital police have booked Jamia Hafsa Principal Umme Hassan along with 125 other male and female seminary students under multiple charges including terrorism and mutiny, hurling threats at the security forces and intelligence agencies, blocking roads and forcing the business community for shutting down business in federal capital, informed sources on Friday.

The case was registered with Police Station Kohsar on a complaint of Sub Inspector (SI) Ahmed Nawaz Khan against the accused under Pakistan Penal Code sections 121 (Wages war against Pakistan, or attempts to wage such war, or abets the waging of such war, shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life shall also be liable to fine), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Unlawful assembly), 7 (Anti Terrorism Act), ATA 11-W (Printing, publishing or disseminating any material to incite hatred or giving projection to any person convicted for a terrorist act or any) and 11(x)ATA (Responsibility for creating civil commotion), they said. Kohsar police have launched a manhunt for Umme Hassan, the wife of Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz Ghazi, who is also wanted by police in a series of cases including terrorism, and other accused, they said.

In the complaint, the plaintiff SI Ahmed Nawaz Khan stated he along with his team was on routine patrol in Blue Area when Umme Hassan along with 100-125 male and female seminary students equipped with bamboo sticks had blocked Fazal-e-Haq Road and Jinnah Avenue (Main Expressway Road) causing a gigantic traffic jam in the area. He added the irate protestors had shut the shops in the area forcefully, triggering an unrest among the business community in the capital city.

Later, he said, a video started floating on social media in which Umme Hassan was narrating proudly the act of firing on CTD by her husband Maulana Abdul Aziz Ghazi, who was wanted by police in a series of terrorism cases as PO and whose name was also placed on 4th schedule. He said she also alleged that the two premier intelligence agencies of Pakistan did not like religion Islam and we had not forgotten the martyrdom of Maulana Abdul Rashid in Lal Mosque siege. The purpose and intention of such statements of Umme Hassan was nothing else than to spread terrorism, religious hate, sectarianism and wage war against Pakistan, the complainant said.

He said that Jamia Hafsa’s principal, Umme Hassan, who is also Aziz’s wife, continued to incite the young women during the protests. In a subsequent video statement, she claimed Aziz had fired several rounds at the CTD team, adding he had been pinned down after his AK-47 ran out of bullets. He broke free and reached Jamia Hafsa with the help of local residents, she claimed. In a worrying development, she warned police to avoid antagonizing Aziz, while calling on the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to offer its help. “You have been fighting for us since 2007. Will you tolerate such an attack on you? The CTD is not deserving of any leniency; kill them whether you see them in uniform or without it,” she exhorted, adding, “Even if they don’t target anyone, still kill them.”

Claiming the police had “forgotten” the lives lost in the war on terror, she said it was time to remind them of this. In a statement issued by the TTP on Thursday, the banned organization offered its support to Aziz, recalling that the 2007 operation at the Lal Masjid had led to its rise in prominence as a group, the complaint mentioned in the application. The police officer was of view that the purpose of such statements in the media by Umme Hassan was an attempt to wage war against Pakistan, spread anarchy, unrest, bloodshed and sectarianism and hate among people against the personnel of law enforcement agencies. He urged police to register a case against Umme Hassan and other accused and to arrest them.

Police filed a case against Umme Hassan and 125 other accused under terrorism and mutiny charges and began investigation.