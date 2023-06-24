Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed  

Kherson, Ukraine- ”My whole life was in this house. Now I have nothing,” said Tetiana Pivneva, after returning to her flooded home in the Ukraine city of Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of a dam. The June 6 breach of the Russia-controlled Kakhovka dam inundated huge swathes of the Kherson region, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster. Kyiv has accused Moscow of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine. When the dam was destroyed, Pivneva was in Odesa, 200 kilometres (125 miles) away, with her two children. She returned home this week and still cannot process what she was met with. “Words cannot describe it. I wept for several days,” said the 41-year-old widow. “Even if I were here, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything. The water was unstoppable,” the businesswoman added.