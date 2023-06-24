KPK’s Shahid clinches 1st Rumanza Caddies Golf title

LAHORE-The 1st Rumanza Caddies Golf Tournament 2023 concluded at the world class Sir Nick Faldo-designed Rumanza Golf Course, DHA, Multan yesterday.

In golf tournament that was fought out with ardor and intensity, the winner and champion of the event turned out to be Shahid Khan of KPK Golf Association and Peshawar Golf Club. His scores for the three rounds were 82, 74 and 77 and an aggregate of 233 and he emerged as the tournament champion fetching the first cash prize of Rs 381,000, perhaps the highest cash takings of his golf career.

The runner-up was Ramzan Malik of Defence Raya, who compiled an aggregate score of 236 and he lost to Shahid Khan by three strokes. His prize money earning was Rs 250,000. Besides Shahid and Ramzan, an outstanding one was M Sultan of Mangla Golf Course. With an aggregate score of 237, he secured the third position and a cash prize of Rs 162,000.

Other notable achievers were M Hanif (Royal Palm) 238, Abdul Majeed (Margalla Greens) 241, Zafar Iqbal (Gymkhana) 241, Adil Bashir (Sialkot) 243, Qaiser Nadeem (Rumanza) 243, Shahzad Ali (Rumanza) 243 and M Yaseen (Rumanza) 244. Besides these ten position holders, thirty others won cash prizes. The occasion was a significant one for the caddies ranks as it opened a window of opportunity for them and helped them to get lauded.

In the end, Brig Fayyaz Ahmed Khan Sial, Secretary of Rumanza Golf Club, was present personally to honor these participating caddies in a grand prize distribution ceremony attended by Salman Abbasi, Chief Referee, Sam Calyton, General Manager and participating players. And while winners earned good money, he presented souvenirs to each participant as a token of gratitude to these deserving ones who serve golf so painstakingly.

It was highlighted that Rumanza Golf Club, Multan has taken a leading position in promotion and development of golf. A Golf Academy stands established that will provide training for players of all ages. Already the presence of International Golf Coach Richard Dancebee in the Coaching Camp has benefited golfers. Notable tournaments planned are Azadi Cup, All Pakistan Club Team Championship, Punjab Amateur, Women’s Amateur Professional Championship and the Rumanza Open.