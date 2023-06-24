Lahore team wins SBP Inter-Division Archery Championship

LAHORE - Lahore team emerged winners in Boys 30m Team Event competition with 903/1080 points followed by Multan 836/1080 and Rawalpindi 806/1080 in Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Inter-Division Men’s and Women’s Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Friday. Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes and medals among all top position holders and gave shields and souvenirs to all the DSOs of the province and referees. He also gave shield to President Murree Press Club Sudhir Abbasi. Dr Qurratul Ain, the wife of DG SBP, also distributed prizes among all female archery players. Mahnoor and Minahil (U-15) and Mishal (U-10), the daughters of DG SBP, also excelled in their respective age group competitions. Dr Asif praised the administration of DSOs for smooth holding of the event. Dr Asif congratulated all the participating teams, saying, “I’m quite upbeat that one day these promising players will win laurels for the country at international level.”