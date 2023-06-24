Maryam Nawaz leaves for Dubai to meet Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz left for Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had already reached Dubai, adding that other members of the Sharif family were also present there.

Before coming to Dubai, the PML-N supremo held a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London to discuss political situation in Pakistan.

The premier had reached London after wrapping up his visit to France where he attended the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif is also expected to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj from Dubai.