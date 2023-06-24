Saturday, June 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam Nawaz leaves for Dubai to meet Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz leaves for Dubai to meet Nawaz Sharif
Web Desk
11:38 AM | June 24, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz left for Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had already reached Dubai, adding that other members of the Sharif family were also present there.

Before coming to Dubai, the PML-N supremo held a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London to discuss political situation in Pakistan.

 The premier had reached London after wrapping up his visit to France where he attended the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif is also expected to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj from Dubai.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023