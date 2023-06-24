Menace of impersonation  

Impersonation in job tests, such as those conducted by IBA Sukkur, SPSC, NTS, and other leading testing services, is indeed a significant issue. It creates a major hurdle for unemployed individuals who are genuinely qualified and deserving of the positions.

The practise of impersonation involves individuals taking tests on behalf of others, usually for monetary gain. This dishonest act enables unqualified and often uneducated individuals to secure jobs, while those who have worked hard to acquire the necessary education and skills are left marginalised and deprived of employment opportunities.

Impersonation not only goes against the principles of meritocracy and fair competition but also undermines the credibility of the entire selection process. It hinders the growth of capable individuals who could contribute effectively in their respective fields and ultimately negatively impacts the overall development of society.

To tackle this problem, testing services and organisations conducting these exams should employ strict verification processes that ensure the identity of the test-taker matches the candidate. This could include biometric identification, document verification, and other advanced technological solutions to minimise the risk of impersonation.

It is crucial to raise awareness about the ethical implications of impersonation and the long-term consequences it can have on society. Educational institutions, the government, and civil society must work together to promote a culture of honesty and integrity in the job market.

Stringent penalties should be put in place to discourage individuals from engaging in impersonation. Legal action and strict punishment should be taken against those found guilty of this fraudulent activity. This will serve as a deterrent and send a strong message that impersonation will not be tolerated.

Impersonation in job tests is a significant obstacle for unemployed individuals seeking fair employment opportunities. It is imperative for testing services, institutions, and the government to collaborate in implementing effective measures to combat this issue, ensuring that deserving candidates are rightfully rewarded with employment based on their qualifications and capabilities.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.