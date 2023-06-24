Pakistan celebrates Int’l Olympic Day

LAHORE-Under the umbrella of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the Olympic Day colorful event was held at Rawal Lake, Islamabad to celebrate the International Olympic Day 2023.

The festivities were attended by esteemed guests including Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, Olympian Ahmad Ali Khan, Rizwan ul Haq, the Chairman of PRF and Interim Committee Secretary of IOA, Maj Irfan Younis from Army Sports Directorate, national athletes, officials, and individuals from various walks of life. The event kicked off with a delightful fun run for children, followed by the cutting of a specially prepared cake adorned with the Olympic rings logo. Additionally, a tree plantation activity was held to emphasize environmental sustainability.

International Olympic Day is celebrated annually on June 23 worldwide, marking the inception of the Modern Olympic Games in Paris in June 1894. This significant day holds a prominent place in our yearly calendar as it allows us to engage with partners in promoting the principles of Olympism within our community.