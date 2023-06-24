Saturday, June 24, 2023
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred military awards

STAFF REPORT
June 24, 2023
KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday conferred awards as the Chief Guest in an Investiture Ceremony to naval personnel held at Karachi. The recipients of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Cdre Shahzad Iqbal, Cdre Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja, Cdre Muhammad Ahsan Raza Mallhi and Cdre Syed Talat Hussain. Recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) included Cdr Kabbir Yahya Khan, Cdr Muhammad Atif Khan and Lt Cdr Abdul Rehman Khan.  Tamgha-i-Basalat was conferred to Cdr Syed Eusaf Viqar and Barkat Ali LCDT was awarded Imtiazi Sanad, a Pakistan Navy news release said. In addition, 14 Awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-I, 17 awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-II and 10 awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-III were conferred upon CPOs and Sailors. Letter of Commendation by Chief of the Naval Staff was awarded to 29 Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians. The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.

STAFF REPORT

