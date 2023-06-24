Pakistan’s Faiza, Naheen win Special Olympics gold in badminton doubles

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan won the gold medal in the Badminton Women’s Doubles Unified event of the ongoing 16th Special Olympic World Games.

According to information made available here on Friday, in the badminton event played at Messe Berlin, Pakistani pair of Faiza and Naheen won the gold medal by defeating Uzbekistan’s opponents by 21-5 and 21-17 points, Malaysian players by 21-14 and 21-6 and Kyrgyz Republic opponents by 21-12 and 21-13.

Sharing their views after winning the badminton doubles gold medals, Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan said: “We are very happy that our hard work paid off and we were able to win a gold medal for our country. Our coaches played an important role in our success. We will try our best to maintain this streak of success in future events as well.”

Head coach Mutahir Sohail and coach Qamar Ali Mona said that both players have been preparing for the Special Olympics World Games for the past two years. They stayed busy in this regard and also participated fully in the training camps organized by Special Olympics Pakistan in Karachi and Islamabad. “They worked really hard with passion and dedication that helped them win the Special Olympic doubles gold medal. They have very bright future if the government and corporate sector should fully support them.”

Meanwhile, in the men’s unified doubles event of badminton, Pakistan’s Noshiwan Arif Raja and Talha Asif won the silver medal after defeating Paraguay ‘s opponents by 21-18 and 21-12 and Macau’s players by 21-12 and 21-16. However, Pakistan suffered a defeat against the strong pair of Hong Kong with a margin of 16-21 and 18-21.

Both Noshiwan and Talha thanked Almighty for their silver medal win and vowed that they would work harder and try to win gold medal in the upcoming international events.