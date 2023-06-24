“I’d rather take coffee than compliments just now.”

–Louisa May Alcott

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world. Its heritage goes back to the Ethiopian plateau where, according to legend, a goat herder by the name of Kaldi first discovered the beans. Apparently, he noticed that after eating the berries from a particular tree, his goats became far too energetic. So much so that they did not sleep during the night. He went to the local monastery and reported his findings to the abbot who, in return, made a drink from the berries and drank it. He found that it kept him alert for long periods of time and so, he shared this with the monks. Slowly and surely, news about the berries began to spread and coffee reached the Arabian Peninsula as well. Ever since, it has become a staple for countless.