Saturday, June 24, 2023
PTI chief begging for NRO from present govt: Minister

STAFF REPORT
June 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the PTI chief used to say that he would not give NRO but today he is begging for NRO from the present government. In a statement issued here Friday, Imtiaz Shaikh said that the tragedy of May 9 will never be forgotten by the nation and the families of the martyrs. Despite the passage of more than one month, the people and the heirs of the martyrs still waiting for justice, Shaikh said. He said that the miscreants of May 9 tragedy were still roaming around independently with the help of facilitators. He further said that the miscreants of May 9 tragedy were still running around with the help of facilitators and some of them were making conspiracies while hiding in sanctuaries. 

 

