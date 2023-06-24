Rising poverty  

I am writing to bring attention to a matter that affects our society on a daily basis: the presence of street beggars. While the sight of individuals in need is undoubtedly distressing, it is important that we approach this issue with compassion, empathy, and a focus on finding sustainable solutions.

Firstly, it is crucial to recognise that individuals resorting to begging on the streets are often facing significant hardships and disadvantages. Poverty, unemployment, mental health challenges, and a lack of access to education and social services can all contribute to their unfortunate circumstances. These factors must be addressed holistically to break the cycle of poverty and provide long-term support. By focusing on empowering these individuals, we can foster their integration into society and reduce their dependence on begging.

Furthermore, it is essential to collaborate with local government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and social workers to implement effective programmes that target the root causes of begging. These initiatives could include job creation, affordable housing, mental health support, substance abuse rehabilitation, and social welfare programmes. By working together, we can ensure that our efforts are coordinated and that resources are allocated efficiently.

In addition, public awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in changing societal attitudes towards street beggars. Lastly, as members of society, we all have a responsibility to lend a helping hand. By engaging with local charities, volunteering our time or resources, and supporting organisations that work towards poverty alleviation, we can make a significant difference in the lives of street beggars and contribute to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. In conclusion, addressing the issue of street beggars requires a multifaceted approach that combines compassion, empathy, and systemic change. Together, we can make a lasting impact.

AYESHA ZAHID,

Lahore.