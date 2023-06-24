In a new statement issued by Sindh’s Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the executive and law-enforcement administration of the province has been urged to execute the safe city project for Karachi. The provincial government has little progress to show for a project that was introduced and approved seven years ago, and the details for why are unclear. Even now, while authorities ring alarm bells over the lazy execution of the plan, there are barely any explanations given for why there seems to be a continuous delay.

Over the course of the last few years, street crime has risen in Karachi. Incidents of theft, mugging, assault and kidnapping have become common, especially in the last two years with the population living in severe economic conditions. In order to keep up with the growing number of reports, there is an immediate need for a surveillance system, which the safe city project promises. CCTV cameras, a command and control center, as well as face and vehicle recognition software promise to improve the authorities’ capacity to enforce justice, but it seems as though we may never see this project materialise.

The project has been fully approved, and development plans are ready. All that is required from the provincial government is execution. For over five years, this project has been in its ‘execution’ phase but we rarely see any developments being made to achieve the objective of making Karachi a ‘safe city’. In doing so, the cost of the project has jumped to Rs.40 billion, and there is a loose check on fund allocation as all procedures lack transparency. More than that, there is no specific project timeline that has to be adhered to.

All externalities like political conflict and tensions aside, this situation speaks to how inept the Sindh provincial government has been over the course of years, and how little regard has been shown to citizens who are waiting for the city to develop enough to provide them a safe environment to live in. This is the very least that the government can do and right now, it seems as though even this small task cannot be managed. We need immediate action on this, as well as reports which detail the exact causes of the delays and lack of commitment towards making this project a reality.