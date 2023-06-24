Saturday, June 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh announces head money for 6 hardened criminals

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh home department has issued a list of six hardened criminals with bounties on their heads on Friday. 

Head money was announced for six wanted criminals at the request of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC). According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Raheem Sheerazi, the provincial government has announced a Rs6 million bounty on the head of Kashif Abro aka Anwar Ali.

Rs5 million each have been announced as a prize for those who help in the arrest of Nazir Bhayo and Akbar Bhayo. Rs5 million head money has been announced for Mujahid Jamal Mirani and Rs3 million each for Mumtaz Bhayo and Muhammad Khan Mallah.

According to SSP Sheerazi, Kashif Abro is wanted in more than 40 cases, Mujahid Jamal Meerani is facing over 20 cases.

The government announcement said that the prize will be given to the people who will provide important information leading to the arrest of these hardened criminals.

Repair of damaged water supply line on University road started

Earlier in May, the Sindh government announced a bounty on the head of 27 bandits. The Sindh home department announced Rs0.5 million to 3 million on the head or arrest of 27 Shikarpur bandits.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1687497255.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023