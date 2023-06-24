US officials meet Khadija Shah in Kot Lakhpat Jail

A delegation of United States officials discussed the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Salman Shah in a meeting with her at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

Shah, who is a prominent fashion designer and a US citizen, had been arrested for alleged involvement in the arson of Lahore Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) during the May 9 violent protests.

The Pakistani-origin American was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand with other incarcerated female activists and leaders, a day after being granted consular access over US officials’ request.

Sources said that the meeting that continued approximately for an hour, focused on legal aspects related to Shah’s release.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Interior had granted permission for the US consul general, Lahore, to access Shah due to her dual citizenship.

This facilitated the meeting between the US officials and detained PTI activist, allowing a discussion surrounding her case and potential avenues for resolution.

“We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, confirming Shah’s dual nationality.

He indicated that more US citizens had been arrested.

“Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees,” Patel said.