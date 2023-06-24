Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Wahab

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the leadership of PPP has sacrificed their lives for the survival of democracy, the mission of Shaheed Baba and Shaheed Bibi will be fulfilled under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and fulfill the trust of the party leadership. He said this after attending the shrine of martyrs of Pakistan Peoples Party in Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto and offering Fateha, said a statement issued here on Friday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of People’s Party in City Council Najmi Alam, President of Pakistan People’s Party District South Khalil Hot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Farhan Ghani, Nazir Bhutto, Kemari Town Chairman Humayun Khan, Other town chairman, UC chairman and elected local body council members of Karachi were also with him.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab prayed at the shrines of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto. The deputy mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad said PPP will fulfill the mission of its martyred leaders.

Later, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif and recited Fateha, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other elected representatives were also with him. Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad laid wreaths at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, especially Sindh.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi prayed that may Almighty Allah make Sindh, the cradle of peace and let there be economic prosperity in the whole of Pakistan including Sindh.

Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the approval of the Safe City project has been obtained and soon the work on this project will start. He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office on Friday to review the progress of the Safe City project.

Under the project, 10,000 new cameras will be installed in different areas of the city and 2,000 existing cameras will be upgraded in 4 phases.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other relevant officials were also present. In the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the work being done in Karachi under the Safe City Project. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Safe City project is important for Karachi, so the work should be carried out through full coordination between all the relevant institutions. The main objective of the Safe City project is to develop the security and surveillance system in the city on modern lines, for which 10 thousand new CCTV cameras will be installed at important places in the city and the existing monitoring system will be updated according to modern requirements. He said that this project is based on installation of CCTV cameras, establishment of command-and-control centers, the introduction of face and vehicle recognition software and installation of biometric system which will help curb street crimes in Karachi and provide protection to the citizens. Mayor Karachi said that similar systems for security and monitoring are running successfully in all major cities of the world and with this, street crimes have reduced to a great extent, so there is a need in Karachi as well. The security and monitoring system should be equipped with modern equipment and technology, the government will provide all possible support in this regard.