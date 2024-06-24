24 children injured as swing collapses in Khushab

SARGODHA/LAHORE - As many as 24 children were injured in swing-breaking incident here at a recreational park at Model Bazaar Jauharabad on Sunday. Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Khushab Hafiz Abdul Rasheed told that 19 children were enjoying swings at the park. All of sudden, a swing broke down and children fell on the ground. As a result, 24 children were injured. The Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and provided the first aid to five children, while others were shifted to a hospital for proper treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, MPA Malik Asif Bhaa Awan and DSP Headquarters Madam Nighat Firdous reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured children. The DC said that a team had been formed for an inquiry. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday took notice of an incident of collapse of a swing in Khushab, Joharabad, in which 24 people including children were injured. She sought a report in this regard from Commissioner Sargodha. “Thorough inquiry should be conducted to fix responsibility, and strict action should be taken against the negligents,” the chief minister directed the Commissioner. Madam chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured in the incident.

319 cops given appointment letters

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi distributed appointment letters among 319 newly-appointed police personnel and met them, here on Sunday. 319 police candidates under recruitment 2024 were declared successful in the examination. The letter of appointments were distributed among 267 constables,42 Traffic Assistant and 10 Driver constables. DPO after distributing the offer letters said that police was the main source for the provision of early justice to masses on their door steps and the newly appointed young blood would perform their duties with devotion and determination.

Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures against heatwave

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah on Sunday stressed for adopting precautions to mitigate heat-related illnesses. Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that intense heat waves were being reported across many parts of the globe due to global warming. Therefore, it is vital to raise awareness among people about the symptoms associated with extreme heat exposure. He added that tiredness, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, sweating, rapid heartbeat, dark urine etc are its symbols. “The number of fatal heart attacks and strokes may also increase due to extreme heat wave,” he warned. He advised people to stay indoors during mid-day hours, keep well hydrated, wear light clothes and a hat with sunglasses.

Police training workshop

A one-day training workshop was organized at the RPO office to increase the capacity of newly promoted police officers. The workshop was held under the direction of Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, in which 50 officers from Sargodha and Mianwali districts participated. Inspector Zaigham Nisar, Inspector Muhammad Nawaz, Inspector Asim Adnan and Inspector Saleem delivered lectures to make improvements in the investigation of accidents and financial malpractice cases, a spokesman said.