After PTI, JUI-F also opposes 'Azm-e-Istehkam' operation

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also expressed the party’s opposition to the recently announced military operation 'Operation Azm-e-Istihkam'.

“It will turn out to be an instability operation if launched,” he said while adding that the political parties would have to bear the brunt of the decisions taken by others.

He made these remarks while addressing a news conference where he said “the state’s writ is insignificant in many areas as the proscribed organizations are roaming freely and creating an atmosphere of terror and fear in the minds of the people.”

Criticising the incumbent government, Fazl, who was the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said that PM Shehbaz Sharif is not the premier, he is only sitting on the throne.

Calling for the course correction, the said the state should change its behaviour towards its citizens as only through the investment in human capital will yield positive results.

On Saturday, the government launched a military operation to root out the menace of militancy from the country.

However, the move was jointly rejected by the JUI-F and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).