Monday, June 24, 2024
After wheat and flour, price of rice also drops

Our Staff Reporter
June 24, 2024
LAHORE   -   After wheat and flour, the price of rice has also dropped by almost Rs60 per kg during the last two months. The price are decreasing due to effective policies of the Punjab government. Different types of rice have become cheaper by Rs 50 to Rs60 per kg. In the market, Super Kainat rice is selling for Rs 280 per kg with a decrease of Rs 60, while Super Basmati rice is selling for Rs 210 per kg, which is cheaper by Rs 50 per kg. Likewise, Super Kernal rice is  available for Rs 270 per kg with a decrease of Rs 50. According to rice market sources, the price of rice has been decreasing continuously for the last two months, the artificial inflation in the market has been eliminated due to better rice harvest in the last season and effective government policies. Meanwhile, the Excise Department continued its crackdown on unregistered vehicles and token tax defaulters here on Sunday. Excise Department’s Director Motors Chaudhry Asif told APP that each vehicle owed Rs522,000 each vehicle. The tourism department’s three vehicles were stopped by the Excise authorities at Liberty Naka. The tax was not paid despite writing to the tourism department  several times.

More than 300 vehicle challans and 20 vehicles have been impounded  in the city till 2 pm on Sunday.

Chaudhry Asif  further said that there will be a daily checking  during the last 7 days of the financial year, adding the  check points would remain functional till 8pm at 8 places under the leadership of ETO.

Our Staff Reporter

