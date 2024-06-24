All victims of laptop burst incident die, death toll rises to 9

FAISALABAD - The death toll of laptop burst incident has risen to 9 with the expiry of all victims while receiving treatment at Burns Unit of Allied Hospital-I. According to police, some children were using laptop in a house situated at Satiana Road Mohallah Sharifpura, Batala Colony police precincts, when it reportedly caught fire all of sudden on Wednesday, June 19. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused death of two children including 9-year-old Talha, son of Muhammad Ahmad, and his sister Dua Fatima, six-year-old, on-the-spot. Rescue-1122 brought fire under control and shifted seven other victims of the incident to Burns Unit Allied Hospital-I including Farhat (45), wife of Aslam, her son Makki Raza (24), grandson Rehan Raza (8), granddaughter Eman Fatima (4), Nargas (32) wife of Muhammad Ahmad, her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) and Rashida (40) wife of Ali Raza. The doctors tried their best to save their lives but in vain and all the victims succumbed to their burn injuries one after another despite receiving intensive care treatment in the hospital, he added.

Boilers sealed, factory owners fined

The Environment Protection Department sealed boilers of two factories and imposed a fine of Rs400,000 on their owners on the charge of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sunday that environment teams checked various factories and found a sizing unit at Chak No.66-JB Dhandra and a paper & board mills situated at Jaranwala Road in Chak No.216-RB involved in burning prohibited materials in their boilers and polluting the environment. Therefore, the environment teams sealed the premises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the owner of the sizing unit and Rs.300,000 on the owner of the paper & board mills, he added.