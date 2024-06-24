Alleged blasphemy: 23 arrested for lynching, arson attack in Swat

SAIDU SHARIF - Police have apprehended 23 individuals accused of lynching a man accused of blasphemy as well as setting fire to the Madyan Police Station in Swat district. The arrests followed the lynching of a man from Sialkot district who was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran while staying at a hostel in Madyan. A federal [security] agency report revealed that the hostel management had asked the accused to open his door. He did and denied the allegations, after which police took him to the station—a move criticised in the report as a “grave” mistake.

The absence of senior police officials and political leaders during the mob violence was noted as a contributing factor to the chaos. The man was in police custody for about 40 minutes, denying the blasphemy charges. The report stated that the SHO failed to seek guidance from higher-ups or move the suspect to a safe location.

During the custody of the man, a shootout occurred between the mob and police, resulting in injuries to 11 people and five officers. The mob also set fire to the police station, a van, five vehicles, and two motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Swat’s district police officer has claimed ignorance of the report, stating that the investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the IGP and government. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), led by SP Investigation Badshah Hazrat and including members from the Intelligence Bureau, Special Branch, and other departments, visited the incident site and gathered evidence. The DPO stated that members of the mob have been identified and efforts to arrest them would continue. Two FIRs have been registered for blasphemy and damaging state property. The suspect was reportedly a drug addict previously booked for domestic violence.