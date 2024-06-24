Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Amir Muqam assures FATA traders to resolve their issues

Amir Muqam assures FATA traders to resolve their issues
Web Desk
2:47 PM | June 24, 2024
National

Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam has reiterated to continue raising awareness about the sacrifices of the people of FATA at all fora.

In a meeting with the delegation of traders from Malakand in Islamabad today, he vowed to continue representing his people at all levels.

The Minister thanked the Prime Minister for supporting his stand regarding FATA and PATA tax exemption.

The minister also discussed with the delegation the problems faced by the business community and assured to resolve the problems of the business community.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024