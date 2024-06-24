Amir Muqam assures FATA traders to resolve their issues

Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, has reiterated to continue raising awareness about the sacrifices of the people of FATA at all fora.

In a meeting with the delegation of traders from Malakand in Islamabad today, he vowed to continue representing his people at all levels.

The Minister thanked the Prime Minister for supporting his stand regarding FATA and PATA tax exemption.

The minister also discussed with the delegation the problems faced by the business community and assured to resolve the problems of the business community.