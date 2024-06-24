Monday, June 24, 2024
Anti-encroachment drive conducted

APP
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR    -   On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo, the Assistant Commissioner city Sobia Falak Rao on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Clock Tower Sukkur and Barrage road. The primary focus of the operation was to remove encroachment outside the shops which was a major issue for traffic flow. The drive was conducted with the assistance of the local police and Sukkur Municipal Corporation officials. The anti-encroachment officials were also present to ensure the operation’s success.

