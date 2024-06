Asad, Ahtesham, Haider advance in BoPJunior National Tennis Championship

NEW YORK - Asad Zaman, Ahtesham Humayun and Haider Ali Rizwan registered victories in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2024, whichis in full swing at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore.In the boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Asad Zaman triumphed over Rehaan Khan with a score of 6-1, 6-1, Ahtesham Humayun dominated Abu Bakar Khan Khalil 6-1, 6-0, Sheheryar Anees secured a hard-fought victory against M Hamza Asim with scores of 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 and Haider Ali Rizwan defeated Inam Qadir 6-2, 6-4.In the boys U-16 first round, M Uzair outclassed Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-0, 6-0, Huzaifa Asif beat M Huzaima 6-2, 6-2, Aalay Hussain overwhelmed Yousaf Islam 6-0, 6-0, Abdullah Pirzada cruised past Essa Fahad 6-0, 6-1, Hussnain Ali Rizwan defeated Abdullah 6-0, 6-0, M Haziq Asim emerged victorious against Anis Khan 6-0, 6-0.In the boys U-14 first round, Abdur Rehman beat Hamza Jutt 4-0, 4-0, Ohad-e-Mustafa won against Faizan Muhammad Haider 4-2, 4-1, M Muaz defeated Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-2, 4-0, Essa Fahad clinched a win over Anis Khan 0-4, 5-4, 4-1, Waqas Janas outperformed Huzaima 4-0, 4-1 and M Junaid secured victory against Abdullah 4-2, 4-1.