Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Besant Hall Cultural Centre to honour Alan Faqeer on July 4

Our Staff Reporter
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

HYDERABAD   -   Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) will organise a programme in honour of legendary folk Singer Alan Faqeer on his 24th death anniversary on 4th July 2024 (Thursday). Director Besant Hall, Sobia Ali Shaikh informed on Sunday that speakers  Niaz Panhwar, Naseer Mirza, Farah Alan Faqir, Mazhar Niaz Hussain and Ahsan Qasim Maka will express their views on the occasion. Syed Juman Shah, Fahim Alan, Mazhar and Nazar will perform on different songs of Alan Faqeer. Allan Faqir was born in 1932 in the village of Aamari of Jamshoro District in Sindh. His songs were based on the poetry of prominent Sufi Sindhi poet, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.  He was awarded with President’s Pride of Performance Award in 1980 for his unique singing. Allan Fakir died on 4th July 2000 and was buried near Sindh University Jamshoro.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024