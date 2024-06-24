Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner visits drainage branches of Shaheed Benazirabad district

APP
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH   -   Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider along with Project Director SCARP Shaheed Benazirabad Amjad Ali Memon visited Amerji, West Nawabshah, Gujra, Ord Drainage Branch and other different drainage branches of the district here Sunday.

On this occasion, the Commissioner directed the officers of PD SCARP and LBOD to review the forecast of monsoon rains by the Meteorology Department. Keeping this in mind, immediate steps should be taken to clean all the sewers and drains, and no negligence will be tolerated.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024