Monday, June 24, 2024
DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rains

APP
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   After the rain in the region, the Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Sukkur has directed the officers and relevant departments that all machinery and staff should be on high alert to address potential issues. To ensure smooth traffic flow during rain, the DC called for the clearance of underpasses to prevent any disruption.  The officials of the DC Office on Sunday that the Deputy Commissioner had also urged the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to uphold cleanliness standards and keep disposal sta­tions fully operational. The DC advised the management to take necessary precautions and monitor the situa­tion closely.

APP

