Dengue larvae found at 8,064 sites in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - The District Health Author­ity has detected larvae at 8,064 sites during anti-dengue surveillance from January 1, 2024 to date.

District Coordinator Epi­demics Prevention and Con­trol Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP that 999 teams includ­ing 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveil­lance in the district to con­trol the breeding of larvae.

Giving details of the de­tection of dengue larvae, the health officer said that during indoor surveillance the teams detected larvae at 6,735 homes while lar­vae were found at 1,361 sites during outdoor sur­veillance.

He said that the required activity was also done and urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water as they are the leading cause of larvae breeding.

Dr Sajjad said the govern­ment was making all-out ef­forts to control the spread of dengue larvae, however, no campaign could be substan­tiated without the active participation of the people.