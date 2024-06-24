Monday, June 24, 2024
Five Pak Army martyrs laid to rest

Our Staff Reporter
June 24, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Five brave sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom on Friday as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, were laid to rest at their native towns with full military honours, said the media wing of the military on Sunday.

On 21 June 2024, an IED exploded on a vehicle of the security forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District. Resultantly, five brave sons of soil; Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (33), resident of District Okara; Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (30), resident of District Poonch; Sepoy Anosh Rufun (24), resident of District Attock; Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (26), resident of District Haripur and Sepoy Haroon William (29), resident of Islamabad Capital Territory, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Our Staff Reporter

