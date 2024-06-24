Gandapur stated willingness to negotiate addressing mandate theft, Form 45

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated his willingness to negotiate, stressing that the primary issue to address first is the mandate theft and Form 45.

The CM also noted that they cannot escape accountability by declaring former Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta a crazy man.

Gandapur mentioned that a policy discussion had taken place with the PTI founder, during an Apex Committee meeting, focusing on law and order and ending terrorism. The name 'Azam Pakistan' was mentioned in the meeting.

He clarified that the term "operation" was not mentioned before nor after and highlighted that terrorism decreased during the PTI founder's government. He said that their government improved the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and their policy was to gain the public's confidence before combating terrorism, and consulting provinces and parliament before making decisions.

Gandapur also blamed Bilawal Bhutto for traveling globally without visiting Afghanistan.



He reiterated the eagerness to play a role in formulating a dialogue policy with Afghanistan, to end terrorism in Pakistan, and expressed willingness to go to any extent for this cause.

He highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a producer of electricity, has constitutional rights that are being neglected. Despite the government's claims of 12-hour load shedding, it extended to 16 hours, which he found inappropriate given the people's misery.

Gandapur demanded of the federal government the payment of Rs510 billion for electricity and stressed the need to fight for constitutional rights. He claimed the recovery of Rs1 billion in a month.

Lastly, he pointed out that constitutionally, the governor has no role in provincial politics, yet the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accused him of numerous things. Gandapur expressed his patience and underlined that the grievances of his people should not be ignored.

